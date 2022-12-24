Norway Savings Bank Has $119,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in APA by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 130.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

