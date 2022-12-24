Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

