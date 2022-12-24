Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

