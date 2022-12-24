Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

