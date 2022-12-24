Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.