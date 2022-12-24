Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,160 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 381,765 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 362.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $383,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TFI opened at $45.71 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

