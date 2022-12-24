Norway Savings Bank Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

