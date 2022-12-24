Norway Savings Bank Sells 85 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

