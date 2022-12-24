Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.
Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $259.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
