Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $259.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

