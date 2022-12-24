NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $156.91 and last traded at $156.94. 165,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,941,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,602,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $1,350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

