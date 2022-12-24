Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

