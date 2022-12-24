Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
OVLY stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.