Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

