Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $59.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.8 %

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

OLLI opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

