Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $184.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,729 shares of company stock valued at $431,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.