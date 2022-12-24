Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of OMCL opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,729 shares of company stock worth $431,214 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

