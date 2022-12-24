OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.9 %

ONCS stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.