Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

