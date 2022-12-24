Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

