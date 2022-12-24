OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

