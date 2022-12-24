Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$393,800.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jean Robitaille sold 71,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324,450 shares in the company, valued at C$12,784,475.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76.

Shares of OLA opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

