Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 136,210 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8,136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,210 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Etsy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Etsy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Etsy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 75,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Etsy Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Etsy

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $126.94 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $232.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,398 shares of company stock worth $27,123,306. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

