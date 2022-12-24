Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

