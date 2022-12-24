Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 74,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BHP Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
