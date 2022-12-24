Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of United Therapeutics worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock worth $38,866,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

UTHR stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.