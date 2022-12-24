Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 72,792 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.52 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays dropped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

