Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 78,392 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of CONSOL Energy worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 514,766.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $72.60 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

