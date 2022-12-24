Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

