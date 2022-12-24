Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,683 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

