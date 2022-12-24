PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $35.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

