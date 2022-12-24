Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $82.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,560. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

