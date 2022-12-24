Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $82.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Palomar
In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,560. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Stock Up 0.3 %
PLMR opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
