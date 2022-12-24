Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $259.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity Company Profile

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.