PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.79.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
