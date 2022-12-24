PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in PCTEL by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

