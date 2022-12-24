PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of PMT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.