Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

