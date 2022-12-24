PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 9.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $293,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.