Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.