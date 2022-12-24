Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

