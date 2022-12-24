PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than PFSweb.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.45 $147.23 million ($0.80) -6.90 ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox.

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79% ZeroFox N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZeroFox beats PFSweb on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

