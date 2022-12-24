Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $115.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

