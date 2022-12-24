Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Recommended Stories

