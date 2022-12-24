PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PWFL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerFleet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

