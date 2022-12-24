Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

