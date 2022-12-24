Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

