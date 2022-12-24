QV Investors Inc. Sells 8,925 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.21.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

