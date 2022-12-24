Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

