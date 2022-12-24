RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $95.34 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $879.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.