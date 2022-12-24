Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 2.2 %

Reading International stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

