Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

