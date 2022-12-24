Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.