Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

